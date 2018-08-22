Pensioner loses RM30,00 after ‘High Court’ phone call

The victim alleged that her name had been used to open a company which owed RM19,300, adding that the caller had told her that her bank account would be frozen. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Aug 22 — It was a call supposedly from the Alor Setar High Court, Kedah, demanding a 60-year pensioner to provide her personal details, but that was enough to instil fear and panic causing her to lose RM30,000.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the woman claimed that she received the call at 4.30pm yesterday.

He said that the victim alleged that her name had been used to open a company which owed RM19,300, adding that the caller had told her that her bank account would be frozen.

“The victim then spoke to a man known as Datuk Sapari who was said to be able to clear her name and also with another woman purportedly from Bank Negara.

“The suspect had asked the victim to give her personal details... however, the victim felt uncomfortable and she decided to go to the bank to personally check her account,” he said.

Mohd Wazir added that the victim lost her savings of RM30,000 and decided to lodge a police report at the Bentong District Police Headquarters. — Bernama