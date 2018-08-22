Police seek identity of burned body found in Sitiawan

SITIAWAN, Aug 22 — The burnt body found at an oil palm smallholding here yesterday is that of a person who was killed about 48 hours earlier, according to the police.

Manjung District Police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said an investigation revealed that the body had been torched just before it was found.

The body was found at about 11am by the owner of the smallholding, Wong Keng Seuw, 48, who lodged a report at the Manjung police station.

“A preliminary forensics unit investigation revealed that the person was murdered two days ago at another location and the body torched at the smallholding. A blood-stained towel with maggots at the scene also indicated this,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Hanif said the state of the body, which was almost 85 per cent burnt from the chest down, made identification difficult.

He said the police also found pieces of a curtain and other cloth on the body but did not find any bottle of petrol or other fuel in the vicinity.

“Tracker dogs were brought to the scene to detect other clues,” he said.

He said the body had been sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for a post-mortem. — Bernama