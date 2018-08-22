Lancome and Camila Coelho get lippy

A screengrab from Camila Coelho’s Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 22 — Beauty influencer Camila Coelho is putting her name to a new lipstick line with Lancome.

The blogger has been selected by the French beauty giant to collaborate on its first influencer-led makeup series, a collection of 10 lipsticks dubbed “L’Absolu Rouge X Camila Coelho”.

“I teamed up with @LisaEldridgeMakeup to create 10 beautiful shades of lipstick that were inspired by my love of travel and home country of Brazil,” Coelho told her 7.3 million Instagram followers, adding that the launch was an “OMG moment” for her. A video teaser shows a range of lip-shaped bullet lipsticks in hues spanning reds, pinks, taupes and purples.

“I’ve never been more excited than when Lancome suggested we create lipsticks together,” Coelho told Allure. “They see me as a lipstick girl, and I am — it’s the one thing I cannot live without.”

The line, which will launch at Sephora in the US next week, is the latest big coup for Coelho, who runs an English and Portuguese blog and counts over four million YouTube subscribers to her beauty channels, which she also runs in both languages.

Lancome is the latest in a string of brands to succumb to the allure of beauty influencers. Earlier this summer, TooFaced unveiled the results of its long-awaited foundation collaboration with blogger and influencer Jackie Aina, while Canadian actress and influencer Shay Mitchell was reported to have landed a new beauty role with Buxom Cosmetic, where she will be involved in advising on campaigns, content creation and product development. — AFP-Relaxnews