Khalid: ECRL project cancellation for the best

Khalid said the cancellation safeguarded the interests of the country. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Aug 22 — The government’s decision to cancel the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is justified as the cost involved is too high and the agreement, a lopsided deal, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the cancellation was made by the government after discussions with all parties while safeguarding the interests of the country.

“It is the outcome of the discussion, not that we do not want to carry out (the ECRL project), but the cost is just too high. We had to also see whether what Najib (former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak) had negotiated before was really beneficial to the country or not.

“Many have already declared that it (the ECRL agreement) is biased. If China agrees to have the agreement renegotiated for the good of our country, Alhamdulilah (praise be to God),” he said at the sacrificial slaughter of 14 cows and three goats in his Shah Alam parliamentary constituency at Masjid Riadhussolihin in Section 17 here today. The meat was distributed to the people in the area.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced in China the cancellation of the ECRL and the Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline projects and said the Chinese government understood the situation.

The RM81-billion ECRL project, a 688km railway line connecting Port Klang to Kota Baru, was launched last year and is scheduled for completion by 2024.

The ECRL and the gas pipeline projects were suspended last month.

Meanwhile, commenting on the issue of the sale of 64 lots of land by Kuala Lumpur City Hall without open tender, Khalid said the recommendations of the proposed special committee set up to look into the issue would be handed over to Dr Mahathir. — Bernama