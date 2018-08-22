Musa to give statement when health improves, says Sabah police chief

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said he had received a letter from Musa, explaining the latter’s frail health, and will give him time to recover. — Malay Mail pic

KINABALU, Aug 22 — The police will give former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman a few days to recover before taking his statement on a criminal intimidation allegation brought against him by the Sabah head of state.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said he had received a letter from Musa, explaining the latter’s frail health, and will give him time to recover.

“We don’t want to bother him under his current state — it is not special treatment. We will give him time to recover, on humanitarian grounds, before visiting him,” said Ramli when contacted.

Ramli also cautioned the media against reports about Musa, saying it could aggravate the leader’s health.

Musa is currently seeking medical treatment at a private hospital in Subang Jaya, where he was admitted last night immediately after returning to the country.

He had flown in from Singapore, and before that London, where he was reported to have undergone heart surgery.

His media liaison, Awang Faisal, said in a statement last night that Musa, who left the country after the May 9 polls, wanted to return despite doctor’s orders.

Musa is wanted by police over a criminal intimidation report lodged by Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin over the May 10 swearing in of Musa as chief minister at the Istana Negeri.

Two days after Musa was sworn in, six Barisan Nasional assemblymen defected, giving Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal the majority in the 31-seat state assembly.

Juhar swore in Shafie as chief minister on May 12.

On May 14, Juhar lodged the police report against Musa.