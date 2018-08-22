National shooter Alia misses out on pistol event final by one point

Alia (centre) missed the cut by one point, after finishing in ninth position in the qualifying round with 579 points. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

PALEMBANG, Aug 22 — It was mixed feelings for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, Alia Sazana Azahari after missing out on women’s 25m pistol event final at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games by one point today.

The 26-year-old athlete missed the cut by one point, after finishing in ninth position in the qualifying round with 579 points, behind the seventh and eighth placed contestants, Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat of India and Junghye Kwak of South Korea, with both shooters accumulated 580 points at the Jakabaring Shooting Range, here.

Only top eight shooters qualify for the finals.

“I am a bit of disappointed and happy at the same time. Happy because it is a good personal score for me, disappointing because that score is not enough for me to advance to the final round.

“I started slow as I was nervous, but managed to control it and gained more confidence throughout,” she told Bernama after the event.

The SEA Games gold medallist (2017 and 2015) said her next move would be making preparation for the ISSF World Shooting Championships at Changwon, South Korea from Sept 2-14.

Meanwhile, country’s another representative, Bibiana Ng Pei Chin only managed to finish 25th out of 32 participants by accumulating 569 points.

Despite the setback, the Malaysian contingent will continue the hunt for the first medal when 16-year-old Eng Wei Jin to make his debut in the men’s individual double trap event tomorrow, while both Bibiana and Joseline Cheah Lee Yean will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol on Thursday. — Bernama