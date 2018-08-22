First look at Netflix thriller ‘Hold the Dark’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Hold the Dark’ that stars Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgard and Riley Keough.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming psychological thriller Hold the Dark that stars Jeffrey Wright.

Wright plays a retired naturalist and wolf expert who is hired by a young mother (Riley Keough) to search for the pack of wolves that killed her son. But things get intense when the woman’s husband (Alexander Skarsgard) returns home from war to find out his son is dead.

The film also stars James Badge Dale and Julian Black Antelope.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Retired naturalist and wolf expert Russell Core (Wright) journeys to the edge of civilisation in northern Alaska at the pleading of Medora Slone (Keough), a young mother whose son was killed by a pack of wolves. As Core attempts to help Medora track down the wolves who took her son, a strange and dangerous relationship develops between the two lonely souls. But when Medora’s husband Vernon (Skarsgard) returns home from the Iraq War, the news of his child’s death ignites a violent chain of events. As local cop, Donald Marium (Dale), races to stop Vernon’s vengeful rampage, Core is forced on a perilous odyssey into the heart of darkness.”

Hold the Dark is set for release on Netflix on September 28.