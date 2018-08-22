Merdeka airshow: Airlines asked to notify passengers of any change in flight schedule

Loke said the closure of the airspace above and around the KLIA and KLIA2 would be just for 90 minutes every morning for five days from August 27 to 31. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 22 — Commercial airlines have been asked to notify their passengers on any change of flight schedule at the earliest possible time following the closure of the airspace above and around the KL International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 for the training for the Merdeka Day airshow.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook this was to enable the passengers to re-plan their journey.

He said the closure of the airspace above and around the KLIA and KLIA2 would be just for 90 minutes every morning for five days from August 27 to 31.

“It is to make way for the training for the Independence Day airshow by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). So far, no cancellation of flight has been made.

“I hope all airlines will notify their passengers about this and reschedule their flights,” he told reporters at the presentation of Jalur Gemilang programme here today.

Elaborating, Loke said it was not the first time the airspace was to be closed for such a celebration.

“I hope the public can also give their cooperation as this was inevitable as we are celebrating our Independence Day,” he said.

Yesterday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) announced that the airspace above and around the KLIA and KLIA2 will be closed for 90 minutes daily for five days from August 27 to 31 for the training for the airshow by the RMAF.

In another development, Loke said the ministry had identified a new method in operating the Automated Enforcement System (AES) and that it would be announced soon.

“I will convene a meeting with the Road Transport Department first before finalising it,” he said.

Prior to this, Loke announced that the concession contract of the two companies operating the AES would expire at the end of this month and that the government would not renew their contract as the RTD would take over the full AES operations from September 1.

All summonses issued under the AES since 2012 have also been cancelled, he said.

On the cancellation of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, Loke said the government would improve the existing railway tracks to ensure a more effective transportation network for the people in the east coast states.

“Although the ECRL is now cancelled, we give assurance that the people in the east coast will not be neglected and they will get a more effective transportation network,” he added. — Bernama