Stop airing differences in public, Perak MB warns exco

TAPAH, Aug 22 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu today warned his state executive councillors against airing differences of opinion in public.

State executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari issued a statement last week that suggested he disagreed with Ahmad Faizal’s stand on issuing freehold land titles to Felda settlers, new villages and planned villages.

Ahmad Faizal said he was not happy that executive councillors had been expressing views that differed from that of the state leadership — especially through the media.

“They can openly talk to me during the executive council meetings. They can also meet me privately. My office is always open,” he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration in Chenderiang, here today.

“This is a new experience for all of us, myself included. But discipline can be improved.”

Ahmad Faizal contended last week that issuing freehold land titles would be unconstitutional, adding that the matter would be referred to the National Land Council (NLC).

However, Abdul Aziz said there was nothing in the Federal Constitution that prevented the Perak state government from issuing permanent land titles to new villages.

Ahmad Faizal said leaders should understand the right time and place to express their opinions, instead of making statements as and when they pleased.

“I will be positive. Maybe the opinion was given with good intentions and I should listen to it,” he added.

“But I would also advise the exco line-up to listen to their leaders because we have leaders above us as well.”

Ahmad Faizal noted, however, that he had no issues with any of his exco members, including Abdul Aziz.

He noted that he had performed Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers with Abdul Aziz and the other Muslim exco members this morning.

The Chenderiang assemblyman stressed that he felt no pressure over the issue, adding that he was confident that the matter would be resolved.

To this end, he said the state would set up a special workshop to determine the best ways to implement the Pakatan Harapan manifesto in Perak that included the issuance of land titles.

The results of this discussion, he said, would then be brought to the NLC chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Ahmad Faizal asserted that this would be the best way to decide between the two schools of thought on the issue.

“Some believe issuing these titles will contravene the Federal Constitution and some do not,” he noted.

“The chairman of the NLC is also the chairman of Pakatan Harapan. There should be no problem bringing these two schools of thought to the NLC who can give us a clear solution.

“We are committed to fulfilling the promises that we made in our manifesto but this must be done without contravening the Federal Constitution.”