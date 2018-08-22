West Ham's Wilshere out to prove a point at Arsenal

West Ham’s Jack Wilshere and Felipe Anderson pose after a press conference in London July 24, 2018. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Aug 22 ― West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere is determined to show Arsenal what they missed out on when he visits his former club for the first time in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wilshere left Arsenal at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract, ending a 17-year stay at the North London side since joining the club's academy at the age of nine.

“It's down to me to prove a point to Arsenal that they were wrong to get rid of me,” the 26-year-old Wilshere told West Ham's match-day programme.

Wilshere struggled with injuries and loss of form at Arsenal and spent their 2016-17 campaign on loan at Bournemouth. He forced his way back into the team last season but was allowed to leave after Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as manager.

“It'll be a strange one for me as I was never able to go there and play when I went out on loan as you can't play against your parent club,” Wilshere added. “But it's one I'm looking forward to... I quite fancy our chances.”

West Ham and Arsenal have made tough starts to the new campaign, losing both their matches. ― Reuters