U-23 team’s excellent performance at Asian Games due to hard work, says coach

The national U-23 team celebrate after upsetting favourites South Korea 2-1 last Friday at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games football competition. ― Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 22 ― National Under 23 (U-23) football squad head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee viewed his players’ excellence performance including upsetting favourites South Korea 2-1 last Friday at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games football competition was due to their hard work.

“I don’t want to touch on the extent of how far I can go the important thing is the team. I want them to continue to concentrate on the next game and whatever the result, either positive or negative, it is entirely up to the whole team.

“If they manage to advance to the next level, it is the players, not me, creating history,” he said when met by the Malaysian media at the team’s official training session here.

Malaysia will face Japan that finished second in Group D, in the football round-of-16 stage, at the Pakansari Stadium on Friday.

At the same time, Kim Swee also expressed his hopes that the team’s achievement would open the eyes of all football fans to continue supporting the country’s squad as well as inspiring the young teams, namely, Under 19 and Under 16.

He said nothing was impossible to achieve if a team was willing to give full focus and work hard.

“Now our fans believe that we can do the right things and that we can beat even the giant. So now is a matter of being consistent and realistic.

“With the results against South Korea, it shows that we can achieve what we want and that it is not impossible ... not only for us but also for our teams Under 19 and Under 16, to achieve the same objectives,” he said. ― Bernama