Transport minister says govt didn’t benefit from AES collection, can’t refund

PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — The Pakatan Harapan government is in no position to refund motorists who paid their Automated Enforcement System (AES) traffic summonses as all the money has gone to the concessionaires, Anthony Loke reiterated today.

The transport minister told a news conference in Seremban, Negri Sembilan that the fines were collected by the two companies appointed by the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

“We are in no position to refund because the government did not benefit,” he was quoted saying by The Star on its website.

Loke announced last Friday that the government is waiving 3.1 million summonses issued under the privatised system, with a combined value of RM435 million in potential fines pardoned.

The move drew criticism, with some commenting that it was unfair to those who had paid their fines.

Loke said his ministry would come up with a new approach for the AES, adding that discussions were ongoing with the Road Transport Department and other relevant agencies with a new module scheduled to begin enforcement on September 1.

Putrajaya has also agreed not continue its agreement with the two companies hired to run the system, Syarikat ATES Sdn Bhd and Beta Tegap Sdn Bhd whom have raked in more than RM129 million through its asset of 47 speed cameras.

He had previously said that the agreement by the previous government with the concessionaires was so “lopsided” that the two firms easily got a profit and a return on their investments as the government had to pay them regardless if summons were collected or not.

Asked if the rates would be reviewed, Loke said there would be no review as the law already stated that the maximum rate for some traffic offences was RM300.