Anzalna Nasir warns fans after mother-in-law falls victim to scam

PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — Actress Anzalna Nasir took to social media yesterday to caution her fans to be more vigilant of scammers on the internet after her mother-in-law lost a huge amount of money to an acquaintance.
“My mother-in-law just lost a few hundred thousand ringgit. I feel like mentioning the name of the woman who did it,” she vented on Instagram yesterday.
The 30-year-old shared in the comments section that a police report had been made over the scam, but did not mention the exact amount swindled.
“It’s so easy to be conned these days so be careful. There are many out there who want to show off an extravagant lifestyle on social media to the point they are willing to borrow and cheat other people’s money.”
In the post, the Dendam Aurora actress who is married to entrepreneur Hanif Zaki, said the woman who cheated her mother-in-law asked for sympathy after she was exposed, saying she was a victim of circumstances.
My mother in law just lost a few hundred thousand Ringgit. Rasa macam nak mention je nama perempuan tu! Bertudung dan berkaca mata tapi kadang-kadang dia buka tudung, sis confuse! 😂 Kami anggap semua ni ada hikmah. Zaman sekarang ni memang senang sangat ditipu! Berhati-hati la.. Ramai yang nak tunjuk hidup MEWAH terutama sekali di media sosial sampai sanggup MEMINJAM / MENIPU duit orang! Dah menipu kantoi, mula la keluar segala ayat dalam Al-Quran minta simpati konon nya mangsa keadaan. Bersyukurlah dengan apa yang Allah bagi, hidup ikut kemampuan kita. Anzalna share sebab taknak korang pun terkena. Jangan ingat lelaki je boleh buat kerja ni, perempuan pun hebat juga! Siapa yang teraniaya jangan teragak-agak untuk ambil tindakan undang-undang. Semoga kita semua dilindungi dan sentiasa dilimpahkan rezeki. Amin...❤️ #TakBaikMakanDuitHaram
“Be grateful for what God gave you and live within your means. I’m sharing this because I don’t want anyone to experience this unfortunate incident.
“If you’ve been affected by similar scams, don’t hesitate to take legal action,” added Anzalna in the post.