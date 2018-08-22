Anzalna Nasir warns fans after mother-in-law falls victim to scam

A screengrab from actress Anzalna Nasir’s Instagram account.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — Actress Anzalna Nasir took to social media yesterday to caution her fans to be more vigilant of scammers on the internet after her mother-in-law lost a huge amount of money to an acquaintance.

“My mother-in-law just lost a few hundred thousand ringgit. I feel like mentioning the name of the woman who did it,” she vented on Instagram yesterday.

The 30-year-old shared in the comments section that a police report had been made over the scam, but did not mention the exact amount swindled.

“It’s so easy to be conned these days so be careful. There are many out there who want to show off an extravagant lifestyle on social media to the point they are willing to borrow and cheat other people’s money.”

In the post, the Dendam Aurora actress who is married to entrepreneur Hanif Zaki, said the woman who cheated her mother-in-law asked for sympathy after she was exposed, saying she was a victim of circumstances.

“Be grateful for what God gave you and live within your means. I’m sharing this because I don’t want anyone to experience this unfortunate incident.

“If you’ve been affected by similar scams, don’t hesitate to take legal action,” added Anzalna in the post.