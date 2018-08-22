No hard feelings towards PAS, Pakatan’s Seri Setia candidate says

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Seri Setia by-election, Halimey Abu Bakar (left), greets fellow Muslims after performing Aidiladha prayers at the Al-Husna mosque in Bandar Sunway August 22, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — Halimey Abu Bakar said he remains friendly with PAS supporters despite challenging the Islamist party’s candidate for the Seri Setia by-election.

The Pakatan Harapan candidate added that elections were a normal occurrence in democracies and did not require rivals to bear ill-will towards one another.

“This is healthy competition among the two parties. I have always maintain a good relationship with PAS supporters and their chosen candidate,” he told Malay Mail at the Mentari Court public housing’s Aidiladha celebration here today.

MORE TO COME