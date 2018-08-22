In Seri Setia, Pakatan candidate touts poverty reduction goal

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Seri Setia by-election, Halimey Abu Bakar (standing, centre), greets members of the public at the Al-Husna mosque in Bandar Sunway August 22, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — In the sacrificial spirit of Aidiladha today, Pakatan Harapan’s contestant for Seri Setia Halimey Abu Bakar pledged to tackle poverty in the constituency if elected.

Citing his experience as Petaling Jaya local councillor for the past 10 years, Halimey said he has the necessary experience to help uplift and empower destitute communities in Seri Setia.

He said the role had given him the opportunity to directly contribute to various initiatives to curb poverty in Petaling Jaya.

“Apart from giving aid to the needy, we also helped refurbished dilapidated commercial kiosks, enabling members of the community to work.

“If elected, I would like to [introduce] some of these initiatives in Seri Setia,” he told Malay Mail during the Aidiladha celebrations at the Mentari public housing facility here today.

Halimey who is from Kg Lindungan said he is confident that the constituents would vote for him based on his track record.

“The people here know me well and they are aware of my performance. I am positive that the people here would vote for me.

“Moreover I am also confident that the voters here would continue to vote for PH as they want us to continue our work as a government that caters to the need of the masses,” he said.