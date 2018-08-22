Cops nab lecturer for possessing cannabis worth RM22,300 in Kuching

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latif, said the 36-year-old man was arrested shortly after he had collected a parcel at a courier service centre at Jalan Song here. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Aug 22 — Police detained a lecturer at a private university here yesterday morning and seized 2,240 grams of cannabis (ganja) worth RM22,300 from him.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latif, said the 36-year-old man was arrested shortly after he had collected a parcel at a courier service centre at Jalan Song here.

“During the inspection, no drug was found on the suspect’s body. However, police found two blocks of compressed dried leaves, believed to be cannabis, hidden in his vehicle.

“Following further investigation, the suspect led police to a female toilet at the university where he was working and found two blocks of compressed cannabis leaves hidden in the ceiling,” he said in a statement here today.

“Also seized was a digital weighing scale, plastic wrapper and a pocket knife.

“The 36-year-old suspect who tested positive for drugs also admitted that he had been peddling drugs since the middle of the year,” he said, adding the man was remanded for seven days from yesterday and the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama