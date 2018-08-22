Muslims celebrate Aidiladha in peace, moderation

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V (right) greets worshippers after Aidiladha prayers at the Masjid Al Ismaili in TumpatAugust 22, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― Muslims in the country celebrated Aidiladha today

in peace and moderation in the spirit of sacrifice and gratitude.

Aidiladha honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God ’s command. Before the prophet could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

The fine weather in most parts of the country enabled Muslims to attend, in comfort, the Aidiladha prayers and the sacrificial slaughter of animals at the level of mosques, villages and districts.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, attended Aidiladha prayers, along with thousands of worshippers, at Masjid Al-Ismaili in Tumpat, Kelantan. His Majesty was accompanied by Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and the Mufti of Kelantan, Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

In Kota Baru, the Regent of Kelantan, Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, attended Aidiladha prayers with the people at Masjid Muhammadi. He was accompanied by the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, Tengku Tan Sri Muhammad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz; Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and state executive councillors.

A man slaughters a cow in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebrations at the Al-Husna mosque in Bandar Sunway, August 22, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

In Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, attended Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Negara, along with more than 10,000 other worshippers.

They were accompanied by two of their children, Tan Sri Mokhzani and Datuk Seri Mukhriz, and were welcomed upon arrival by the Grand Imam of Masjid Negara, Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad, and the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

Syaikh Ismail, in his sermon, urged Muslims to place their trust in God and strive to be a loving community.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail joined the constituents of her Pandan parliamentary constituency in performing Aidiladha prayers at Surau Al-Falah in Taman Cempaka, Pandan, near here.

In Selangor, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, attended Aidiladha prayers with worshippers at Masjid Tengku Ampuan Jemaah in Bukit Jelutong.

Their Royal Highnesses were accompanied by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah; Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari; Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad and the Mufti of Selangor, Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid.

After the prayers, Their Royal Highnesses exchange greetings with the worshippers.

In Kedah, the Tunku Temenggong of Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim, attended Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Zahir along with about 1,000 worshippers.

In Melaka, the Yang Dipertua Negri, Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob, and Chief Minister Adly Zahari joined about 5,000 worshippers for Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Al-Azim in Bukit Palah. Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin also performed prayers there.

After the prayers, Mohd Khalil and the others exchanged greetings with the worshippers.

In Negri Sembilan, the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, and the Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, performed Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Diraja Tuanku Munawir, Seri Menanti, in Kuala Pilah.

Their Royal Highnesses were accompanied by their sons, the Tunku Besar of Seri Menanti, Tunku Ali Redhauddin and Tunku Datuk Seri Zain Al-'Abidin.

They also witnessed the sacrificial slaughter of 19 animals and visited the Royal Mausoleum where the “tahlil” prayers were said, led by the Mufti of Negri Sembilan, Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad.

In Perak, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, attended Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Sultan Idris Shah II, Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang, Ipoh. His Royal Highness, who was accompanied by the Raja DiHilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah, and Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu, exchanged greetings with the worshippers.

In Penang, Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and his wife, Toh Puan Majimor Shariff, performed Aidiladha prayers at the Penang State Mosque where a sacrificial slaughter of 10 cows and 10 goats was also held.

In Johor Baru, more than 1,000 worshippers performed the Aidiladha prayers with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and other members of the royal family.

At Masjid India Johor Baru, 500 packets of food were distributed to migrant Muslim workers after they had performed the Aidiladha prayers there. The food was a donation from Sultan Ibrahim in appreciation of their service as workers and as an antidote for their being unable to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones back home in their countries. Officers and volunteers of the Malaysian Red Crescent Society in Johor helped to distribute the food packets.

In Pahang, the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and his consort, the Tengku Puan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, performed Aidiladha prayers along with more than 1,000 worshippers at Masjid Tengku Ampuan Afzan Indera Mahkota in Kuantan.

In Sabah, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal performed Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Pekan Semporna.

In Terengganu, the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, performed Aidiladha prayers along with about 1,000 worshippers at Masjid Al-Muktafi Billah Shah in Kuala Terengganu.

The Sultan and his two sons, the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail, and Tengku Muhammad Mua'az, were greeted upon arrival at the mosque by Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Shamsuri Mokhtar and state secretary Datuk A. Rahman Yahya. ― Bernama