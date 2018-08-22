Rabies claims 12th victim in Sarawak

A Google screenshot of the Sarawak General Hospital. A man died of rabies encephalitis at about 10am at the hospital where he was admitted on August 16.

KUCHING, Aug 22 ― A 44-year-old man died here yesterday of rabies, the 12th person to have succumbed to the disease in the state since an epidemic was declared on June 30 last year.

The Federal Health Ministry said in a statement today that the man, from Jalan Matang, died of rabies encephalitis at about 10am at the Sarawak General Hospital where he was admitted on August 16.

It said that the man was found to have symptoms of rabies when he sought outpatient treatment at the hospital on August 6.

He had claimed that he was not bitten by any dog or other animal but he had hit a stray dog that had bitten his wife on January 13, it said.

“At that time, he had an open wound on the right hand. The dog died but the man did not seek any treatment although he had taken his wife to the hospital for treatment and vaccination,” it said.

The wife had completed her four doses of anti-rabies vaccination and is reportedly in good health. ― Bernama