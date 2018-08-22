Jon Cryer to guest star in season two of ‘Will & Grace’

Host Lisa Joyner and actor Jon Cryer speak on stage at the 43nd Annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 22, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — In the wake of the triumphant return of Will and Grace, well-known actors have been recruited to boost the momentum of the series in the coming season. Hot on the heels of David Schwimmer, Jon Cryer has agreed to take part in the new season of the comedy series which is set to air on NBC this fall. The actor will guest star as himself alongside Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack.

The reboot of Will & Grace is continuing to recruit high-profile stars. The most recent to date is none other than Cryer, who featured as Alan Harper in the series Two and a Half Men. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 53-year-old actor will play himself in an episode of the second season, which will be aired by NBC this fall.

A raft of guest stars

Cryer has joined a raft of celebrities in the cast for the season. Schwimmer, who rose to fame as Ross in Friends, has been recruited for a regular role as the love interest for Grace Adler, played by Messing, which will bring him back to the small screen in the cult network TV series. Alec Baldwin will play Malcolm Widmark, Karen’s lover, while Mary McCormack will take on the role of Janet Adler, Grace’s older sister. Comic Chelsea Handler will also be in the cast.

Discontinued in 2006, the comedy series made a major comeback in 2017. Audiences reconnected with the two housemates Grace Adler and Will Truman, at a time when they were both undergoing an existential crisis caused by Grace’s dad (Robert Klein) and Will’s mum (Blythe Danner), who have announced that they are getting engaged to each other.

Jack, Will’s invasive friend, is also engaged, and even disagreeable Karen has put an end to her long-term affair with Malcolm, so as to give her marriage a chance. However, Mullally, the actress who plays Karen, has recently revealed that her character will divorce her husband in the forthcoming season.

A triumphant comeback

Created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, the comedy series will be back on air on October 4 for another 18 episodes. The reboot of Will & Grace has already been greenlit for a third season, which will also comprise 18 episodes. The comeback has been a runaway success for both the creators and the actors, who have been nominated for five Emmy Awards, including a best supporting actress in a comedy nomination for Mullally.

Since the 2015 end of Two and a Half Men on CBS, Cryer has made multiple appearances in such TV series as NCIS on CBS and Lady Dynamite on Netflix. He is also joining forces with his former Two and a Half Men co-star Ashton Kutcher in a new series, The Ranch. Cryer also features in the cast for the comedy Big Time Adolescence by Jason Orley. — AFP-Relaxnews