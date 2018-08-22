Kit Siang: MCA as check-and-balance? They were part of the problem

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang arrives at a coffee talk session in Kg Baru Balakong this morning, August 22, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Aug 22 — MCA is unfit to claim it can check and balance the new government without first undergoing internal reforms, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

Scoffing at the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party, the Iskandar Puteri MP said the MCA was part of the decades-old problem that caused widespread corruption that his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is now trying to fix.

“What can they do as a check-and-balance? Since they were a part of it for 60 years,” he said while campaigning with PH candidate Wong Siew Ki at Kg Baru Balakong for the September 8 assemblyman by-election here.

Lim said he is not against the idea of functioning as a check-and-balance in principle, but added that the public no longer has confidence following MCA’s silence over the years on various issues, including the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

“MCA is unable to play the role it is touting until it repudiates the past. Come clean and condemn 1MBD along with Najib,” he said.

He was referring to former prime minister and the BN’s ex-chairman who has been slapped with several criminal and money laundering charges over the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary.

“They must clean up, and those internal reforms have to be far-reaching from top to bottom. By doing so the public may once again pay attention and listen to what they have to say,” Lim said of MCA.

In his speech to the village residents, Lim touted Wong as the better candidate, saying she is a part of the Selangor PH government and will have access to better resources when carrying out her duties.

“There are two important aspects to this by-election, one of which involves local and state representation to serve the rakyat,

“Secondly it is also important on a national scale. We are aware of Umno’s leadership trying to bring down the PH government even before the 15th general election can take place,” he said.

Lim referred to Umno’s campaigning methods, which he said was mostly race-based.

“We saw what they did in Sg Kandis, and we can expect the same for Seri Setia. This is all part of a larger game plan by the Opposition to bring down the PH government,” he claimed

He exhorted Balakong voters to come out in full force to support PH and is candidate, adding that the coalition needs the mandate beyond the current five years to achieve its reform goals.

Lim emphasised the importance of turning up to vote, saying that the Opposition could use low turnout as ammunition.

“The by-election will be a vital indicator. Even if we should win on a low-turnout, the Opposition can claim they have the high ground of popular support,” he said.