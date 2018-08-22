Natalie Portman to play feuding twin sisters in Dear Abby-Ann Landers movie

Cast member Natalie Portman poses at the premiere for ‘Annihilation’ in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Natalie Portman has signed on to direct and star in an upcoming film about the Dear Abby-Ann Landers disputes, based on two famous siblings who became estranged over their competing newspaper advice columns in the 1950s.

The Oscar-winning actress will simultaneously play the roles of both twin sisters — duelling advice columnists Esther and Pauline Friedman — who became embroiled in a bitter professional rivalry and were estranged for a period of time after Pauline began a similar, column titled “Dear Abby”, fashioned after Esther’s column “Ask Ann Landers”.

The script is to be penned by Katie Robbins, who currently serves as a producer on Showtime’s The Affair, with Peter Saraf and Dani Melia of Big Beach on board to produce (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The film will also mark Portman’s third turn behind the camera in the director’s chair, following her 2015 Israeli drama debut A Tale of Love and Darkness, and New York, I Love You (segment Natalie Portman) and Eve (Short) in 2008. — AFP-Relaxnews