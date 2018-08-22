Pakatan candidate for Balakong accuses MCA rival of riding on its coat tails

Pakatan Harapan Balakong candidate Wong Siew Ki speaks during a coffee talk session at Kg Baru Balakong this morning, August 22, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Aug 22 — Wong Siew Ki who is running under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) common logo took a shot at her MCA rival for Balakong today, claiming the latter lacked creativity with his electoral promises for the Selangor seat.

She said Tan’s pledge concerning Balakong’s numerous infrastructural issues if he wins the state seat was little more than copying PH’s by-election manifesto.

“The toll issue is a part of our own pledge. MCA should not steal from us and come up with their own instead, rather than riding on our coat tails,” Wong said during a coffee talk session at Kg Baru Balakong with DAP’s Lim Kit Siang this morning.

She told some 60 people at the coffee shop that since the 14th general election, Balakong has a strong representation in all levels of government, from federal to local.

“Now only an adun is missing,” she said, using the Malay acronym for assemblyman.

“It is my personal hope and aim that should I win the seat, I will also make the effort to ensure the federal, state and local governments work in tandem properly for Balakong’s benefit,” Wong said.

Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah who spoke before Wong and Lim said the feedback from village residents has been nothing but positive towards PH.

“This is a good sign, but what we worry about is voter turnout. So I call upon the village’s residents to spend some time on September 8 to cast their ballots.

“To ensure a big victory in the by-election, we are working towards targeting at least 80 per cent of constituents to cast their ballots,” he said.