PLUS: Smooth traffic on major expressways as of 9am

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― The morning traffic flow on major expressways was reported to be generally smooth and under control as of 9am today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman said the traffic movement at the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 was reported to be smooth in both directions.

For latest updates on traffic flow, the public can call Plusline at toll free 1800-88-0000 and also at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik. ― Bernama