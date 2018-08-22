Five local dishes that pair perfectly with Stout

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout pairs perfectly with Malaysian food. — Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The specialty of Guinness Stout is its ability to provide us with more than a single unique flavour.

A malty taste and roasted scent along with coffee and creamy notes.

Together with its unique texture it can be satisfying but even better when paired with Malaysian dishes.

Whether it is a birthday party or a Friday night meeting, here are five dishes which go perfectly with Guinness Foreign Extra Stout.

Char kway teow

A signature Stout along with a Malaysian favourite.

A truly versatile dish, it can be made wet, dry or just in-between.

For a perfect pairing with a bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout we decided to have a dry one and although some may argue that it does not pair well — we beg to differ.

Try having a few sips in between each bite and the aroma of the Stout and you will find that it really brings out the smoky flavour of the noodles.

Best enjoyed with a char kway teow which is not too spicy. The Guinness, meanwhile, could be cold or warm. Whichever suits the foodie in you.

Mutton peratal

For those who love Indian food, give this pairing a try.

Spicy food is a must at every drinking session.

Name it; from your murukus, chicken curries to a spicy bowl of Portuguese devil’s curry, we really love it don’t we?

Mutton peratal is another one you can add to that list of Malaysian dishes which goes well with your Stout.

Savour the chunks of mutton before taking a sip or two and you will feel how much more taste the Foreign Extra Stout brings out in your mouth.

Getting a bone marrow is a plus point, we loved it.

Dry bak kut teh

One of the two famous variations of the dish.

Two words to describe how well this dish goes with a Foreign Extra Stout: Absolutely perfect. The slight spiciness and garlicy taste go hand in hand with a cold Stout.

Yes, have a Stout with dry bak kut teh from Klang.

Dim sum

These bite-sized portions make a perfect match for a Guinness Foreign Extra Stout.

Rather a type than a dish, it makes our list because of how well most of the dishes go with a glass of Foreign Extra Stout.

From siew mai to steamed fish balls to prawn cheong fun or pork and ham rolls.

If you are in a big group and want to enjoy a little bit of variation in terms of taste and uniqueness, each dish brings out the best in a glass of Stout.

A dry dish brings out more of the coffee notes while something saucy enhances the taste of the malt.

Hokkien mee

A favourite dish among locals can be better enjoyed with Stout.

This dish goes well in two ways, by pairing it with or as a Guinness-infused meal.

Both styles presented us with a very malty taste and the Stout’s bitterness can be overtaken by the delicious noodles.

In truth, nothing beats having a fresh glass of Guinness Stout along with mouth-watering dishes.

The recent food pairing event by Heineken held at the Worldchef’s Congress & Expo 2018 in July proved just that by pairing sophisticated dishes such as Moroccan lamb stew and crisp Goan beef cutlets with Guinness Foreign Extra Stout.

So if you’re looking for a drink of choice to elevate the flavours of your meal, look no further than an ice-cold bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout.

