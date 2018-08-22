Twitch Prime will no longer be ad-free

Twitch Prime is ceasing its ad-free viewing. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 — Twitch, the popular video game streaming platform has announced that its Prime subscription service will no longer be ad-free.

Twitch Prime launched in 2016 for those with Amazon Prime and Prime video memberships offering ad-free viewing, in-game loot, free games and even monthly credit tokens — but that changes as of September 14.

The company says it has “re-evaluated some of the existing Twitch Prime benefits” and will therefore no longer offer universal ad-free viewing.

Other Twitch Prime benefits will not be changing.

The reason for this is that “ads allow (them) to continue making Twitch the best place for creators to build communities around the things they love and make money doing it.”

Those wishing to continue to benefit from advertisement-free viewing can — by subscribing to Twitch Turbo — while Prime subscribers can use their monthly subscription token to choose one channel to be ad-free. However not all channels will be able to be selected.­ — AFP-Relaxnews