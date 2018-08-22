GapKids collaborates with Sarah Jessica Parker

GapKids has collaborated with Sarah Jessica Parker on a limited-edition line of clothing. — Picture courtesy of GAP/PRNewsfoto

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — American actress and style maven Sarah Jessica Parker is set to release the second part of her kids collection with Gap this month, following the initial debut of the collaborative capsule earlier this year.

The limited-edition range, inspired by the tradition of “hand-me-downs” and family heirlooms, has been fashioned from Parker's childhood clothing archives, and will include pieces such as: Denim jeans with floral embellishments, knit rabbit-print sweaters, furry backpacks, pink dresses and striped rugby shirts.

Items will retail from US$14.95 to US$78 (RM61-RM320), with the line to be available online and in Gap Kids stores, starting from August 27.

Commenting on the collaboration, Parker told The Hollywood Reporter the range hits a personal note for her: “My mother saved everything I wore as a child, so my daughters wear my hand-me-downs. I just thought it was such a nice way of creating the collection with that in mind.” — AFP-Relaxnews