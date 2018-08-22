Cost of living issue resonated with most Singaporeans

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong returns to stage after being taken ill midway through his National Day Rally speech. — Wee Teck Hian/TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 — Among the issues raised in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Rally (NDR) speech this year, the topic on cost of living mattered most to Singaporeans, according to findings by independent research consultancy Blackbox.

More than half (55 per cent) of the 729 Singaporeans — aged 15 and above — polled said that was the topic that was most important to them. Eighteen per cent picked housing, while another 18 per cent picked healthcare.

While only a small percentage (5 per cent) cited foreign policy as the most important topic to them at this year’s NDR, many were nonetheless still concerned with issues arising from trade tensions between the global powers, like the United States and China (73 per cent) and the Republic’s relations with Malaysia’s new government (81 per cent).

A large majority — more than 9 in 10 surveyed — said they were concerned about the ongoing cost of living pressures and rising inflation.

Blackbox conducted the survey between Monday 4pm and yesterday 1pm, just after the NDR speech was delivered on Sunday evening.

Lee spoke about various issues, from why Singaporeans are feeling the pressures from cost of living, the new Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (VERS), the expansion of the Home Improvement Programme, the extension of the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) and a new Merdeka Package for those born between 1950 and 1959.

On housing, about two in five felt that the expansion of the Home Improvement Programme, where every HDB flat can expect to undergo major upgrading twice during its 99-year lease period, was the most relevant initiative to them.

This was more so than Vers — a new scheme that will allow owners of HDB flats to vote if they want the Government to buy back their apartments for redevelopment at the 70-year mark of their lease — where only about a quarter of respondents found relevant to them.

When it came to healthcare, about 42 per cent found the extension of Chas to be the most relevant to them. Others rated the announcement of additional polyclinics and medical clinics (28 per cent) and Merdeka Generation Package (18 per cent) to be most relevant.

Seven in 10 of the respondents also felt that Singapore’s plan to nominate its hawker culture to be a Unesco intangible cultural heritage was relevant.

The respondents were also asked to rate Lee’s speech this year compared to the one last year when he spoke about preschool education, smart nation and the war against diabetes.

On the whole, almost half (49 per cent) of Singaporeans polled reacted positively to Lee’s speech. Two in five were neutral and only 11 per cent rated it negatively.

Commenting on the findings, Blackbox managing director David Black said it was no surprise to see Lee tackle cost of living issues head on this year in his speech given that it has been a growing area of concern amongst Singaporeans.

There were also key announcements on housing and health which sit right at the top of specific cost of living worries.

“I think it is safe to say that Sunday night represented the first shots in the run up to the next general election,” he opined. — TODAY