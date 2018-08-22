Health Ministry: Malaysia-made baby milk powder shelved in Singapore not sold locally

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the infant formula product was produced for export to Singapore and not sold in the Malaysian market. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― The Health Ministry has clarified that the made in Malaysia Dumex Mamil Gold-Step 1 infant formula which was reportedly withdrawn from the Singapore market is not sold in the Malaysian market.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement yesterday said the infant formula product was produced for export to Singapore.

He said the Health Ministry took note of the withdrawal of milk powder formula based on the report of the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) of Singapore that the milk product was contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii.

“The infant milk formula product involved was in the 850g tin with the batch number 09117R1 and the expiry date on Sept 11 2019.

“Cronobacter sakazakii is found in the surrounding environment and can live in dry condition such as infant milk formula. Even though infection is rare but it may cause meningitis or sepsis which can be fatal to new born babies,” he said.

Members of the public can forward their enquiries on food safety to any health offices or departments or via the ministry's website at http://moh.spab.gov.my. ― Bernama