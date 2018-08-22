US stocks end at cusp of records on trade talks optimism

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 31, 2013. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 21 — Wall Street stocks stood on the cusp of fresh records after yesterday’s session, spurred by hopes the US is working towards defusing the spiraling trade confrontations.

The S&P 500 hit an intraday record before retreating somewhat and finishing with modest gains. The index was also poised to break the record this morning for the longest-ever “bull” market, a testament to a period of mostly slow but steady US economic growth since the 2008 financial crisis.

But the intraday record came before a series of bruising news developments involving the White House involving a guilty plea of President Donald Trump’s former attorney and a conviction of his former campaign manager on criminal charges.

FTN Financial’s Chris Low predicted stocks would be pressured today following the double whammy of political news. But he noted that markets were likely due for a pullback following recent gains.

“Probably you’ll see some selling,” Low said.

“We’re sort of ripe for a correction anyway.”

Analysts cited the more moderate rhetoric of late from the Trump administration as the catalyst for the latest surge, with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross signaling he plans to hold off on a final decision on whether to impose tariffs on auto imports.

In addition, US and Chinese officials this week will hold the first talks since June on the ongoing dispute that has led to the exchange of tariffs on tens of billions of dollars in goods, with more possible.

“I am optimistic that the two sides will reach an agreement because there is so much at stake,” said Alan Skrainka, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth Management.

“Markets are anticipating what can go right.”

The S&P 500 got as high as 2,873.23 just after midday, a new trading record, before slipping back to finish at 2,862.96, about 10 points shy of the all-time high set in January.

Some analysts said the S&P 500’s pullback from the record followed was normal for stocks, which sometimes require multiple attempts before new benchmarks are set.

But Briefing.com noted the drop also coincided with news Trump’s former longtime personal lawyer had struck a plea with prosecutors to plead guilty to criminal charges.

And after the closing bell, a federal jury in the state of Virginia found former Trump campaign director Paul Manafort guilty of several charges, including tax fraud.

Longest ‘bull market’

Wall Street this morning is set to reach a new landmark on the longevity of the rising market that started in 2009 just after the global financial crisis.

The marathon run started amid a period of extremely low interest rates and is the longest stretch since World War II. The Federal Reserve has pulled back from that program, but the gains were extended by US tax cuts signed into law by Trump last December that have spurred earnings growth.

The S&P 500 will mark 3,453 straight days without suffering a drop of 20 per cent. That makes it the longest “bull market,” according to leading Wall Street statisticians.

Key figures around 2100 GMT

New York - Dow Jones: UP 0.3 per cent at 25,822.29 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.2 per cent at 2,862.96 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.5 per cent at 7,859.17 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 7,565.70 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.4 per cent at 12,384.49 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 per cent at 5,408.60 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,411.66 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 per cent at 22,219.73 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 per cent at 27,752.79 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.3 per cent at 2,733.83 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1569 from US$1.1482 (RM4.74 from RM4.70) at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2895 from US$1.2798

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.27 yen from 110.07 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 42 cents at US$72.63 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 92 cents at US$67.35 per barrel. — AFP