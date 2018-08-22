Construction of incinerator in Kepong postponed, says Zuraida

Zuraida did not specify for how long the project would be on hold for. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The construction of an incinerator in Taman Beringin, Kepong here has been postponed until a more environmentally friendly solution is found, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida, however, did not specify for how long it would be on hold for.

“The project has to be reviewed... to look for alternatives, on what is the best way to solve this rubbish problem in Kepong,” she told reporters after launching the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the Ampang parliamentary constituency-level here, today.

The proposed incinerator to be built in Taman Beringin, Kepong would have the ability to dispose 1,000 tonnes of solid waste per day from the Klang Valley without emitting foul gas.

Meanwhile, Zuraida, who is also Ampang MP, said the construction of other incinerators in Cameron Highlands, Pulau Tioman and Pulau Langkawi would continue as planned. — Bernama