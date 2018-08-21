Another dry day for Malaysia at Asian Games

Tan Ing Yueh competes at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — The third day of the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games turned out to be another dry day for Malaysia.

Malaysia’s medal tally stands at just a single bronze which was won by taekwondo exponent Yap Khim Wen in the women’s individual Poomsae on the first day of competition on Sunday.

The way things look, Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil stands a good chance of delivering Malaysia’s first gold medal in this 18th edition of the Games after chalking a good lead of 73.499 points in the dressage which culminates on Thursday.

Today also saw young Chinese swimmer Liu Xiang steal the limelight when she set a new World Record in the 50m backstroke at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre here.

She did 26.98s to erase the old record of 27.06s set by compatriot Zhao Jing at the 2009 World Championships in Italy.

There were also eight new Asian records set today, three in archery, three in shooting, and two in swimming.

The medal tally also saw China taking a runaway lead with 30 gold, 18 silver and 12 bronze followed by Japan (12-17-18) and South Korea (8-12-14).

Malaysia continue their medal hunt tomorrow among others in shooting, tenpin bowling, men’s sepak takraw, artistic gymnastics and archery. — Bernama