Mortar bomb from Lahad Datu standoff found

An armed Malaysian policeman mans a security checkpoint in Lahad Datu March 6, 2013. — AFP pic

LAHAD DATU, Aug 21 — A mortar bomb, believed to be connected to ‘Op Daulat’ during the 2013 Lahad Datu intrusion, was found in Ladang Sahabat 17, Tungku near here yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad said the bomb, which was discovered by a plantation worker at 7am, was detonated by the Tawau Bomb Disposal Squad at 3pm today.

“Investigations revealed that the bomb, belonged to the Malaysian Armed Forces, was dropped during the operation against Sulu intruders in Kampung Tanduo but it did not explode,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama