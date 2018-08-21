Malaysia qualifies for women’s artistic gymnastics team final

Tracie Ang, Tan Ing Yueh and Farah Ann Abdul Hadi celebrate after qualifying for the team event final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — The national women’s artistic gymnastics squad has put up a mesmerising performance in the qualifying round to enter the team event final at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games today.

The national team was led by Farah Ann Abdul Hadi with Tan Ing Yueh and Tracie Ang collected 145.50 points in four disciplines to be placed sixth among 11 teams at Dewan D, Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran.

The four disciplines are floor exercise, vault, balance beam and uneven bars.

Based on the competition format, only the best eight teams qualified for the final.

China top the round with 166.10 points followed by North Korea and South Korea in the second and third places with 158.50 points and 155.30 points respectively.

The women’s team final will be held tomorrow.

The national men’s squad ended its challenge after failing to come out among the best teams. — Bernama