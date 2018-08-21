Another babysitter nabbed for abuse

The suspect was remanded for five days to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KEPALA BATAS, Aug 21 — Police have detained a babysitter for allegedly abusing a 10-month-old baby boy at her house in Taman Seri Serdang here.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 33-year-old suspect was picked up at the district police headquarters after having her statement recorded at about 6.20pm.

“The police received a phone call from a doctor at the Kepala Batas Hospital's (HKB) Emergency Unit at 2.30pm over the alleged abuse following bruises on the victim's chest and abdomen.

“The baby was taken to the hospital by his mother after she was informed by the babysitter, via WhatsApp mobile application, at 10am that there were bruises on the victim's body,” he said here today.

Noorzainy said according to the victim's mother, her baby was in good shape without any mark when she sent the boy to the babysitter's house at 7am.

He said initial investigation revealed that the suspect had admitted to pinching the baby until leaving bruises as the boy kept crying.

“In fact, the suspect's four-year-old son saw her in the act and (according to him,) yesterday's incident was not the first,” he said, adding that the police had recorded a statement from the babysitter's son.

Noorzainy said the suspect was being remanded for five days to facilitate investigation under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama