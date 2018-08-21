US stocks push higher as US delays auto tariff move

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell, August 2, 2018 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 21 — Wall Street stocks rose in early trading today, with the S&P 500 pushing near a record, as the US signalled it could delay a closely-watched decision to impose new tariffs on autos.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,848.12, up 0.4 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to 2,866.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.4 per cent at 7,848.70.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told the Wall Street Journal he would hold off on a final decision on whether to impose tariffs on auto imports while trade talks with Mexico, Canada and Europe are ongoing.

The proposed tariffs are among President Donald Trump’s most controversial ideas since he began pushing aggressive trade policies this year.

Ross’ comments come as trade talks are also set to this week between US and Chinese officials, raising the prospect to defuse the spiralling trade dispute between the world’s largest economies. Anticipation around the talks has boosted stocks the last three sessions. — AFP