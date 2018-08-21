Three teens drown in two separate incidents

DUNGUN, Aug 21 — Two 16-year-old boys were found drowned at Lubuk Kain waterfall in Kampung Syukur here when having a picnic with 13 friends.

The victims in the incident at about 1pm were Muhammad Arif Haikal Amran of Kampung Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus and Muhammad Hafiz Asran of Kampung Pak Tuyu, Kuala Terengganu.

It was learnt Muhammad Hafiz had jumped into the pool and was seen struggling in the water before Muhammad Arif Haikal dived in to help but both disappeared in the water.

Bandar Al Muktaffi Billah Shah (AMBS) Fire and Rescue station head, Jasrawi Awang said the station received a call at 2.40pm and when firemen arrived at the spot, the bodies of both victims had already been recovered by members of the public.

“The remains of both victims had been handed over to police for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kuching, a 13-year-old boy was found drowned in a four-metre deep pool in a river near Kampung Landeh, Batu 10 Padawan near here late this evening.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the body of John Allfeus Anak Kassim of Kem Penrissen Batu 8, Kuching was found at about 6.55pm.

“According to a caller, the boy was bathing with his friends when he suddenly disappeared in the river,” the spokesman said. — Bernama