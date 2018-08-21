Musa Aman ready to clear the air, says spokesman

Musa was reported to have fled to London on May 17 following a leadership crisis in Sabah. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has arrived in Malaysia to address all outstanding issues despite health concerns, according to his media liaison officer Awang Faisal.

In a statement here tonight, he said Musa is currently being examined and monitored by his team of physicians at a hospital here.

“He has given his full cooperation to the authorities and will continue to do so despite health concerns and against his doctor’s advice in order to attend to his obligations. On behalf of Tan Sri Musa, I wish to thank all well-wishers who have prayed for his speedy recovery,” Awang said.

Musa, who is also Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, was reported to have fled to London on May 17 following a leadership crisis in Sabah.

He is now wanted by the police for suspected criminal intimidation against the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri during a swearing-in ceremony on May 10 and is also being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over allegations of bribing several assemblymen. — Bernama