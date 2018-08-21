PM wishes Muslims ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha’

The PM today expressed his gratitude to Allah that Muslims in this country could celebrate Aidiladha this year in peace and harmony under the leadership of the new government. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today expressed his gratitude to Allah that Muslims in this country could celebrate Aidiladha this year in peace and harmony under the leadership of the new government.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha to all Malaysians who are Muslims. And (the people of) our country now no longer feels suspicious of the ruling government, which adheres to the principles of Islam.

“I once again wish to express our gratitude to Allah as our country has now recovered,” he said via a video message on his Twitter and Facebook. — Bernama