Senior citizen duped by scammer posing as cop

IPOH, Aug 21 — A senior citizen allegedly lost more than RM180,000 after she was conned by a man who claimed to be a police personnel from the Jelutong, Penang police station last Wednesday.

Ang Tiah Cheen, 67, from Kampung Simee claimed she received a call from the man who introduced himself as Sergeant Arif on August 15, telling her that she had a loan of RM50,000 and had been involved in a drug offence in Penang.

“I denied the matter but the man was adamant and asked me to transfer a sum of money for investigative purposes and to ensure that I am ‘free’ of drug activities. He also warned me not to tell anyone about this as it was confidential.

“I fell for his trick and made three deposits amounting RM181,767 into three separate accounts at different banks around Ipoh a day later,” she told reporters at the Perak BNl Public Service and Complaints Centre here today.

Ang who used to work as a school janitor said the man no longer contacted her after she transferred the money.

Meanwhile, the service centre chief Mohd Rawi Abdullah said a report had been lodged.

“I have contacted the Jelutong police station and found that there is no one by the name of Sergeant Arif there,” he said. — Bernama