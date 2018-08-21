Jagdeep: Penang govt to meet affordable housing pledge by 2020

State Housing, Local Government and Urban and Rural Development Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state government was confident the total could exceed 100,000 units by 2020. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — The Penang state government will meet its 14th general election pledge to build 75,000 units of low-cost, low-medium cost and affordable houses in the state by 2020.

State Housing, Local Government and Urban and Rural Development Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state government was confident the total could exceed 100,000 units by 2020.

“In just 100 days, we have built, building and will be building 82,000 units of low-cost, low-medium cost and affordable houses,” he told reporters after visiting Mutiara Idaman 1 apartment here today.

In this regard, Jagdeep said the state government had approved 165 applications encompassing 269 unit maintenance projects under the Housing Maintenance Maximum 80% Fund worth RM24 million.

The function of the fund is to assist financing maintenance cost of low-cost, low-medium cost and affordable houses such as maintaining lifts, water tanks, piping systems and roofs.

In the ceremony Jagdeep also announced the approval to repair the roof of Mutiara Idaman 1 which was damaged in a storm on Aug 8.

He said works on repairing the apartment roof costing RM28,250 in which 80 per cent would come from Housing Maintenance Maximum 80% Fund, will be completed in a week. — Bernama