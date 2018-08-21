Pakatan’s Halimey pledges to curb illegal activities in Seri Setia

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Seri Setia by-election, Halimey Abu Bakar, speaks at the launch of the Pakatan Harapan Youth Machinery in Petaling Jaya August 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Seri Setia state by-election, Halimey Abu Bakar has vowed to continue his efforts in curbing illegal activities in the constituency if he is elected in the September 8 polls.

Halimey, who is a former Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) member from 2008 to 2018, said the efforts to crack down illegal massage parlours, online gambling centres and money lenders had already begun since he held the post.

“I have to admit that there are many illegal activities in this area such as in PJS8. In fact, I, along with MBPJ enforcement officers and police personnel, had raided such premises a number of times before this,” he told a press conference here today.

Halimey said such activities must be curbed as they had caused too much harm to the family institution and local community.

Meanwhile, Halimey said he would draft an online marketing programme to give exposure to small traders in the constituency on a larger scale and competitive business environment.

“I also promise to become the liaison between traders and government agencies in channelling assistance from both the federal and state governments,” he added.

The Seri Setia by-election was called following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Prof Shaharuddin Badaruddin last August 2 due to colon cancer, and this would be the second state by-election to be held after the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9. — Bernama