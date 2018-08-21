Oil gains before supply data while US taps strategic reserves

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Oklahoma. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 21 — Oil rose in low trading volumes before weekly crude inventory data in the US, where the government is proceeding with further sales of crude from its strategic reserves.

Futures in New York added 1.2 per cent. The US government will offer 11 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a regular draw-down schedule. While the move also comes amid renewed American sanctions against Iran’s oil sales, it’s too small to be intended to compensate, according to BNP Paribas SA. America’s commercial crude inventories are estimated to have fallen last week.

“Considering the amount of Iran exports that may be potentially lost, we are talking a very different order of magnitude,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas in London. “Offsetting losses from Iran will take an increase in production, notably from Saudi Arabia.”

Oil capped a seventh weekly decline last week amid uncertainty over the US-China trade standoff and the risk of economic turmoil in Turkey spilling over into other emerging markets. Investors are also closely watching supplies from the US and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries before US sanctions on Iran’s oil take effect in November. The measures may curb the Persian Gulf nation’s exports by as much as 1 million barrels a day.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery, which expires today, rose 1.2 per cent to US$67.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 1:37 p.m. in London. The contract climbed 52 cents to US$66.43 yesterday. The October contract rose 43 cents to US$65.85. Total volume traded today was about 50 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October traded at US$72.60 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, up 39 cents. Prices on Monday advanced 38 cents yesterday to close at US$72.21. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$6.73 premium to WTI for the same month.

The US release from its crude reserves might be needed when it hits the market from October to December, said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG in Zurich. Renewed US sanctions against Iran will take full effect in early November, followed by American midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Stockpile slide

US crude stockpiles are forecast to have declined by 2 million barrels last week following a surprise gain a week earlier, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts before the Energy Information Administration’s data is due to be published tomorrow. Inventories at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma rose 900,000 barrels last week, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Investors are also awaiting trade talks between China and the US, and a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later this week.

Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole gathering in Wyoming on Aug. 24 will be closely watched as investors seek clues on the outlook for the central bank’s plans. The Federal Reserve chairman’s speech comes after President Donald Trump was said to lament at a fundraiser last week that Powell had raised interest rates.

In Washington, a Chinese delegation led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will meet its US counterparts for trade talks after earlier talks broke down. The announcement last week that the two countries are returning to the negotiation table spurred optimism a full-blown trade war could be averted. Negotiations between the US and China are scheduled for August 22 and 23, the Wall Street Journal reported. — Bloomberg