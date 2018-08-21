Ex-Sabah chief minister Musa Aman back in Malaysia

The former Sabah chief minister was on the police’s wanted list after the Sabah governor filed a report accusing him of criminal intimidation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Tan Sri Musa Aman finally returned to Malaysia today.

The former Sabah chief minister was on the police’s wanted list after the Sabah governor filed a report accusing him of criminal intimidation.

The Star Online reported Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali as saying that Musa and his entourage landed at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang here at 6.45pm.

“The passengers’ documents were checked and recorded in the Immigration system. The check on Musa and the other passengers’ documents was completed at about 7pm,” he was quoted as saying.

Musa reportedly could not physically go to the Immigration counter due to health reasons, but Immigration staff could check his travel credentials.

Musa was reportedly taken to a private hospital to continue treatment.

The Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) state chairman is the subject of a police report by Sabah governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, who alleged criminal intimidation by Musa after BN lost the May 9 general election.

Musa had been sworn in as chief minister, but was later replaced by Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal when he won the majority support of state lawmakers.

Musa left the country in May, reportedly for medical treatment in the United Kingdom.