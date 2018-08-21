Beckham to receive Uefa President’s Award

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin hailed Beckham as the ‘a true football icon of his generation’. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, Aug 21 — Former England captain David Beckham will be presented the 2018 Uefa President’s Award, in recognition of his remarkable career and humanitarian efforts, the sport’s European governing body said today.

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin hailed Beckham as the “a true football icon of his generation” after selecting the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder to receive the award in Monaco later this year.

“The President’s Award recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities,” Ceferin said in a statement.

“I have chosen David Beckham as the recipient of this year’s award because he has been a global ambassador for football, promoting the game and all its values in every corner of the planet.

“His tireless humanitarian efforts, which have helped the lives of many children around the world, should also be celebrated. Beckham is a true football icon of his generation.”

Beckham made 762 appearances for club and country, scoring 130 goals in a career spanning over 20 years.

He won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League with his boyhood club United, before claiming the Spanish La Liga title with Real.

A stint at Los Angeles Galaxy along with two short loan spells at AC Milan followed, before he finished his career with Paris St Germain in 2013.

Beckham will become only the third Englishman to receive the award after Bobby Robson (2002) and Bobby Charlton (2008).

It is an honour for me to receive the Uefa President’s Award,” Beckham said.

“During my career, I always gave 100 per cent and tried to uphold the values of teamwork and fair play and I am proud to join the illustrious list of players who have previously won this award.”

Beckham made 115 appearances for England, scoring 17 goals, and featured in three World Cups. — Reuters