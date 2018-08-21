MCA hopeful’s ceramah in Balakong draws just 20 people

MCA candidate for the Balakong by-election, Tan Chee Teong, giving a campaign speech at Jalan Tun Perak, August 21, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KAJANG, Aug 21 — MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong held a ceramah outside a night market here, but only a handful of people turned up.

In fact, the 20 or so odd bystanders appeared to be MCA supporters in party T-shirts showing support for their Balakong candidate.

One man, who spoke to Malay Mail, said Tee would stand no chance to win the by-election in the Selangor state seat against DAP.

But nevertheless, the political newcomer opened his speech confidently by introducing himself as “a local boy who understands local issues better than anyone else”.

“I was born here, raised here and even got married here. I know all the issues here.

“When the time comes, please don’t forget to choose me,” he said to cheers by his party members.

The Balakong state seat was declared vacant following the death of its assemblymen Eddie Ng on July 20.

The by-election will see a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Wong Siew Ki and MCA’s Tan.

Early voting for Balakong by-election was set on September 4, while the voting day is on September 8.