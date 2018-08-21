National rifle squad coach wants to hold joint training with China

National shooter Muhammad Lutfi Othman competes in the 50M event at the 2018 Asian Games at the Jakabaring Shooting Sports Complex in Palembang, August 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 21 — National rifle squad coach Mohd Sabki Moh Din has voiced his desire to conduct training camps with the Chinese squad, in an effort to improve the accuracy of national shooters.

He said he had met with Chinese squad representatives at the Jakabaring Shooting Range here to submit a proposal to hold joint training either in China or at the Subang National Shooting Range.

“We want to get China to do joint training with our squad, either in Malaysia or in China. If in Malaysia, we can provide accommodation at the National Sports Council and pay for their transportation to Subang.

“I met them just now, they looked like they were interested, however, discussions are still in the early stages, and there’s no decision yet. Training with their squad can improve our athletes’ performance, especially when our shooters do not have many tournaments to compete at.

“It will be very helpful to improve our shooters’ performance and technique to compete in Asia and globally,” he told Bernama.

The national squad had previously worked with South Korea for almost two years by holding training camps in both Changwon and Subang.

China is clearly dominating the shooting range at the Asian Games as it has won five gold medals and a silver out of eight events so far.

The Malaysian contingent is yet to make any progress as no national athlete has advanced to the final round in seven events contested so far.

Meanwhile, national air pistol athlete Jonathan Wong Guanjie said that a lack of domestic tournaments in Malaysia could be one of the reasons why national shooters were not major medal contenders at the Asian Games.

“Competition in Malaysia is actually quite important to develop athletes. So, in order to push the level of competitiveness among local athletes, we have to have more domestic competitions,” said the Olympian.

For the record, in the last Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, the Malaysian rifle squad brought home two silver and one bronze, their best achievement at the world’s second largest competition after the Olympics. — Bernama