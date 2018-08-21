Celebrate Aidiladha with meaningful activities, says DPM

Cattle are being transported on a lorry to be sacrificed at the Aidiladha celebration in Surau Al-Mustaqim, Kuala Lumpur,August 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has called on Muslims in Malaysia to celebrate Aidiladha with meaningful activities that will benefit everyone such as maintaining the bonds of kinship (silaturrahim) and to show more concerns towards the local community.

She said Aidiladha demanded Muslims to be mindful of their roles either as a faithful servant, a community member or a leader.

“Everyone needs to work together to carry out their responsibilities according to their respective positions. By appreciating the history and events of Aidiladha, it will be able to guide the direction of the life of an individual and the rise of a nation,” she said this in her Aidiladha message today.

Dr Wan Azizah also urged the Muslims in this country to give more in helping those in need and to maintain their health especially while enjoying delicious meals during the festivities.

“Practice moderation while enjoying your food and be careful when driving on the road. We want this Aidiladha to leave beautiful memories besides worship.

“Don’t turn it into sad and bitter memory,” she added. — Bernama