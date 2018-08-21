Sepak takraw squad one step away from bagging Malaysia's first gold

Malaysia’s Muhamad Norhaffiz Abd Razak in action against Indonesia during the sepak takraw regu semi-finals at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang August 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 21 — The national sepak takraw squad is only one step away from clinching the country's first gold medal in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games when it beat Indonesia 2-0 in the team regu semi-finals today.

In the match at Ranau Hall in Jakabaring Sport City, Palembang, the strategy of chief coach Abdul Talib Ahmad in fielding the country second regu as the first paid off when the regu led by Mohd Syazreenaqmar Salehan confidently prevailed over Indonesia's first regu 21-17, 21-13.

National first regu led by Mohammad Shahir Mohd Rosdi (tekong), Farhan Adam (feeder) and Mohamad Azlan Alias (striker) was fielded to play against Indonesia's second regu led by Hendra Pago.

In the first set, the national first regu surprisingly lost 16-21 but they bounced back 21-18, 21-14 to book the berth to the final scheduled tomorrow.

In the final, Malaysia will meet their traditional opponents, Thailand who subdued India 2-0 in the other semi-final held simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Abdul Talib said the tactic in switching the regus was based on the current performance of national regus.

“I decided to play Muhammad Zulkifli Abd Razak (tekong), Mohd Syazreenaqmar and Muhammad Norhaffizi Abd Razak (strikers) in the order for the first regu as they were effective against South Korea.

“The switch for the national main regu was made as Indonesia also fielded their main regu in the second game,” he told Bernama after the match.

According to him, the loss by the national main regu in the first set was because Muhammad Syahir had cramps on his left leg calf muscle.

“Syahir did not say he was having cramps initially in match, so I advised him to continue and it appeared he managed to overcome the problem in the second and third sets as he played very well,” he said. — Bernama