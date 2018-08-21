Ministry identifies 12 drowning ‘hotspots’

Search and rescue personnel recover a body in Sungai Buloh February 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry, via the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), has identified 12 hotspot locations nationwide as high-risk areas for drowning incidents.

In a statement today, the ministry’s Water Activities Safety Council said the JBPM had been ordered to be on standby mode at all the high-risk areas during the ongoing school holidays.

“This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to reduce the increasing number of drowning cases,” the statement said.

The locations in Selangor are Sungai SKC Kampung Timah, Sungai Tinggi, Sungai Gasi in Sungai Buloh, Sungai Chiling in Kuala Kubu Baru, Sungai Sendat waterfalls in Ulu Yam and the Semenyih Dam.

Other high-risk areas are Sungai Kampung Batu Payung in Tawau, Sabah; Sungai Kampung Sabak in Pengkalan Chepa, Muara Tok Bali in Pasir Puteh and Pantai Nipah in Bachok, Kelantan; Lata Berembun waterfalls in Raub, Pahang; Chamang waterfalls in Bentong, Pahang; as well as Teluk Bahang in Batu Feringghi, Penang.

The statement said a total of 186 drowning cases were recorded from January to June, with incidents involving rivers and waterways being the highest at 116 cases.

Parents must also monitor during their children’s water activities in order to help the government to bring down the number of drowning cases in the country, it added. — Bernama