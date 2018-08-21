Johor ruler wants probe on ‘fake’ claim about shunning PPBM

The Johor Sultan expressed his displeasure over a news report that quoted him as telling people to avoid PPBM.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 21 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar urged the police today to take action against misinformation implicating him and his family on social media.

The Johor Sultan expressed his displeasure over a news report that quoted him as telling people to avoid Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which he labelled as “fake”.

“Sultan Ibrahim decrees that any statements or news related to him or the Johor royal family will only be issued by the Royal Press Office,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a statement.

The Johor Sultan shared an image of the article titled “Sultan Johor Urged His Nation to Stay Away From PPBM”, which was published by a news portal on April 17, with a “palsu” (fake) chop on it.

The article was widely shared on social media.

The government recently repealed the Anti-Fake News Act 2018.